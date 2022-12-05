Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,720.09 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.27 million and $1,720.09 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,260.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00242884 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00253117 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $7,244.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.