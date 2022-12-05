RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RITPF remained flat at 27.62 on Monday.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

