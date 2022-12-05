RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance
RITPF remained flat at 27.62 on Monday.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RIT Capital Partners (RITPF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.