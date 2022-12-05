Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Up 4.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 80,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,195,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Specifically, CEO Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at $30,482,810.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,043,800 shares of company stock worth $7,302,998 over the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

