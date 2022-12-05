Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €107.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($110.31) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($98.97) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €85.26 ($87.90) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a one year high of €100.42 ($103.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

