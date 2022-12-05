Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €110.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($121.65) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($114.43) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($116.49) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($117.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vinci Price Performance

EPA:DG opened at €98.25 ($101.29) on Friday. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($91.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €90.32 and a 200 day moving average of €90.34.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

