Royal Bank of Canada Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Okta to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.59.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

