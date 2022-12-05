Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,650 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.