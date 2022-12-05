Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Ryerson accounts for 2.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ryerson by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

Ryerson Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.76%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.