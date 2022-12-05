Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) PT Raised to €1.95 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.75 ($1.80) to €1.95 ($2.01) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.07.

Saipem Trading Down 14.3 %

SAPMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Saipem has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

