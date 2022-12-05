Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

