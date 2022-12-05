SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0284 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $9,829.28 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010794 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03048286 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,453.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.