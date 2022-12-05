Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,347. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,533,000 after acquiring an additional 766,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

