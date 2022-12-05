Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,347. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
