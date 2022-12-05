Sapphire Price Tops $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $12,018.85 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,258.70 or 0.07418683 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

