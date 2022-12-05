Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Shares Down 4.7%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 13 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 476,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Satixfy Communications Ltd. operates as a semiconductor company that develops cost-effective SoCs for satellite communications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
