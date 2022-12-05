Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.05-7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. 14,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

