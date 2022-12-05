Scotiabank Raises Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

GCAAF stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

