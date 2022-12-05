Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Scge Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Scge Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044,816 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 3.9% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $136,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.60. 44,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,658,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $267.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SEA

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

