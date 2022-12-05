Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 13,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 359,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,634,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 239,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,516,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.