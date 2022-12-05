Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Seagen worth $96,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seagen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 280.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seagen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $122.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.84. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

