Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,922 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Exelixis makes up approximately 1.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

