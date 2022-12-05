Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.78 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

