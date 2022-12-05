Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $199,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,917,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

TSLA stock traded down $10.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,050,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $583.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

