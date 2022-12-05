Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $765.34. 2,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,507. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $769.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $733.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

