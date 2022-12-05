Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Amedisys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Amedisys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMED traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $179.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.13.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.