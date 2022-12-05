Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $221,865,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.61. 250,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,277,945. The stock has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $324.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

