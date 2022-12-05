Seaport Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. 41,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

