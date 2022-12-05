Secret Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $4,284.09 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00127300 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00229317 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00045782 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00518629 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,605.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

