Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of CrowdStrike worth $57,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

CRWD opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.72.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

