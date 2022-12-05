Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,460 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $63,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $377.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

