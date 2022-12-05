Sei Investments Co. Buys 24,320 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,938,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $76,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 41.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

PEAK opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

