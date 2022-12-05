Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Ryanair worth $52,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.79) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

