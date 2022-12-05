Sei Investments Co. Has $55.50 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $55,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 560.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 873,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $133.48 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

