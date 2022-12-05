Sei Investments Co. Has $73.26 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of MSCI worth $73,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $518.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.20 and a 200-day moving average of $449.66. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.56.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

