Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 227,844 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 4.8 %

BABA opened at $90.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a PE ratio of 225.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

