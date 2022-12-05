Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,942 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,942 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $67,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $97.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.54. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

