Sei Investments Co. Purchases 32,420 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.41% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $59,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $326,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $103,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $419.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average of $469.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $770.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIO. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

