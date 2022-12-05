Sei Investments Co. Purchases 52,364 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Albemarle worth $53,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 605,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,627,000 after buying an additional 85,830 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $284.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.24 and its 200-day moving average is $257.28.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

