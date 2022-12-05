SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.47.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of S opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 125,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 175,234 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

