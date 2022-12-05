Short Interest in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Declines By 16.4%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 755,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,710.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 396.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Shares of ACCO stock remained flat at $5.60 during trading on Friday. 503,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,859. The company has a market capitalization of $527.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.