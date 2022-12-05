Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Declines By 14.5%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,752.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,770. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 111,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

