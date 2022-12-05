Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Increases By 12.2%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.