Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expands By 7.1%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 20,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. 76,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,873. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after buying an additional 1,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after buying an additional 657,139 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

