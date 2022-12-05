Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Declines By 13.9%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

