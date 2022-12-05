Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Decreases By 10.4%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,500 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after purchasing an additional 571,194 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,242,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.76. 1,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

