Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Drops By 12.3%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.