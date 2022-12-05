Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Drops By 12.3%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
ASX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.
