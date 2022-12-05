Short Interest in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Declines By 10.9%

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,900 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 683,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kurt L. Russell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AZZ by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,960. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.26.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZZ. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

