Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Drops By 13.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.
BELLUS Health Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.