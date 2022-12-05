Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Drops By 13.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

BELLUS Health Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

About BELLUS Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

