Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Drops By 13.1%

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

BELLUS Health Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Recommended Stories

