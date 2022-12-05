Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Increases By 12.7%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 252,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,436. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $770.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

