Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Decreases By 12.6%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 9,880,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.36. 74,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

