Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Drops By 16.0%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clarim Acquisition Price Performance

CLRM stock remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Clarim Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarim Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRM. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,252,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 864,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

